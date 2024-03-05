Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,809 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 268,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 8,582,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,818,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.