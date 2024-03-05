Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 213.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Shutterstock by 3,416.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 910,290 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 664,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at $21,436,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $16,299,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SSTK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 47,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTK

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.