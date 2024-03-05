Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $787,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX traded down $13.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.85. 70,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,033. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $30,943,508 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

