Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,253 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 766,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 104,903 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,801,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.07. 2,607,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,166. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

