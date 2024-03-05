Shelton Capital Management Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ExlService by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in ExlService by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 139,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,911. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

