Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 145,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

