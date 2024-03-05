Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after buying an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

