Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 99,801 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

EXPE stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.19. 926,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

