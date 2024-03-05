Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 32,000 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

