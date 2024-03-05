Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,258. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.