Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after buying an additional 289,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,576,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 288,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of PNFP traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,781. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

