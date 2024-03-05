Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MEDP traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,679. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

