Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Novanta were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.33. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock worth $2,905,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

