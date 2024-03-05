Shelton Capital Management Sells 319 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 6,932.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 46,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 216,730 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

ESNT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 58,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,523. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

