Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in Sempra by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Sempra by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. 782,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

