Shelton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bruker were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 483.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 55.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $496,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,144. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.