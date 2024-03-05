Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

AIT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.54. The stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $194.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

