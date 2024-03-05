ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDUP

ThredUp Trading Up 11.8 %

ThredUp stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.63. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,458.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $26,359.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,416 shares of company stock worth $209,302. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ThredUp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ThredUp by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 22.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.