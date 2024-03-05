Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Decreased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

