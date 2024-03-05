Shelton Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,367,000 after purchasing an additional 176,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after purchasing an additional 74,703 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.30. 145,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,992. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.