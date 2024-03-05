Shelton Capital Management Sells 299 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in First American Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,094,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,615,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

FAF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 98,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,715. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

