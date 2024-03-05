Piper Sandler Trims Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Target Price to $1.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 178.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBOT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 1.8 %
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
