Piper Sandler Trims Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Target Price to $1.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 178.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBOT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.23. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

