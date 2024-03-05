Shelton Capital Management Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $1,283,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 34,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

