Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IKT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 10,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,526. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

