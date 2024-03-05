Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 524,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,339. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

