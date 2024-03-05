DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of PII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.43. 52,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

