Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.14% and a negative return on equity of 121.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $293.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AKYA shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

