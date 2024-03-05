Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

