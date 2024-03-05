Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $439.59 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Mask Network has a market cap of $439.59 million and approximately $213.29 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,025,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

