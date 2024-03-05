Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.