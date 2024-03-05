Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $20,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Globe Life by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 186,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,703 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Globe Life by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE GL traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

