AQR Capital Management LLC Has $32.60 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Gartner worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $5.35 on Tuesday, hitting $464.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,299. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $474.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

