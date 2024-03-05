AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of United Rentals worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $704.55. 46,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

