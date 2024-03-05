Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,085 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after purchasing an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,117,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after buying an additional 103,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. 18,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,114. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

