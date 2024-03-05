Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

TSE:ONC traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.34. 37,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.14. The company has a market cap of C$98.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.48. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

