Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 141.7% in the third quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 72,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,651,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 14,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $19,733,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.