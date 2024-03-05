Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 9,144 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 151,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,469,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.84. 15,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,877. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average is $263.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $219.44 and a 12-month high of $294.57.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

