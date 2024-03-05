DBV Technologies (DBVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 9,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,782. The stock has a market cap of $161.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 163,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 77,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,914,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 74.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

