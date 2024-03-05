Research Frontiers (REFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 3,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,849. Research Frontiers has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REFR. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

