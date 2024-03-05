Shelton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,665,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,697,000 after acquiring an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. 1,850,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,355,150. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

