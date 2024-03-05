Kava Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001438 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $60.79 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00064175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

