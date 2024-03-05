Shelton Capital Management Sells 525 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Rambus were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

