WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0404 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00019903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00132821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007724 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

