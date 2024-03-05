Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 42,631 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,631 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $274.85. The stock had a trading volume of 185,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.78 and its 200 day moving average is $245.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $277.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

