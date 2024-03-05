Shelton Capital Management Sells 132 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN traded down $4.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.10. 34,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,181. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.67.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

