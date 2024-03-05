ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in ONEOK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 87,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,013 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 17.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.9% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. 695,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

