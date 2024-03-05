Shelton Capital Management Sells 273 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after acquiring an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.12. 39,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

