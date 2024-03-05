Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,094 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.27. 36,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,892. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.52 and its 200-day moving average is $226.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $258.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.