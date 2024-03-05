Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 106,516 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. The company had a trading volume of 192,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,456. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $3,616,613. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

