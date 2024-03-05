Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,328 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 811.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 144,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.